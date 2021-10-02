How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A scrappy Rutgers team is hoping to pull a giant upset when No. 11 Ohio State comes to town.
Author:

Historically there hasn't been much intrigue to this matchup. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) has played Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) seven times since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. The Buckeyes have won every game.

How to Watch: Ohio State at Rutgers

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Ohio State at Rutgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, this year's Rutgers team has played some strong football. The team started off the season on a three-game winning streak, then played No. 19 Michigan tough last week, losing 20-13. Those 20 points were the most Rutgers has allowed this season, and through four games the team ranks seventh in the FBS in scoring defense. The Scarlet Knights have their best point differential through four games since 2007.

Last year, Rutgers fell behind early against the Buckeyes, but outscored Ohio State 24-14 in the second half, losing 49-27.

But the Buckeyes are going to be tough. Ryan Day's squad lost 35-28 to Oregon but has posted back-to-back games scoring at least 41 points. The offense looked a little uneasy early in the year, but last week against Akron the team scored 59 points without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is expected to play on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had five rushing touchdowns in that win, while Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for over 200 receiving yards.

Ohio State is still the class of the Big Ten even if Stroud has thrown three interceptions in his three starts. The Buckeyes have arguably the most dynamic receiving corps in America.

Rutgers has been a strong defensive team, ranking third in third-down conversion rate and fourth in turnover margin per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16865753
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas Tech at West Virginia

48 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 37
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16832445
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas State

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16773266
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16773266
NCAA Football

How to Watch UCF at Navy

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16784392
NCAA Football

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State

48 seconds ago
USATSI_13896383
NCAA Football

How to Watch James Madison at New Hampshire

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16829702
NCAA Football

How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16830720
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss

48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy