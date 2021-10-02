How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers

A scrappy Rutgers team is hoping to pull a giant upset when No. 11 Ohio State comes to town.

Historically there hasn't been much intrigue to this matchup. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) has played Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) seven times since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. The Buckeyes have won every game.

How to Watch: Ohio State at Rutgers

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: Big Ten Network

However, this year's Rutgers team has played some strong football. The team started off the season on a three-game winning streak, then played No. 19 Michigan tough last week, losing 20-13. Those 20 points were the most Rutgers has allowed this season, and through four games the team ranks seventh in the FBS in scoring defense. The Scarlet Knights have their best point differential through four games since 2007.

Last year, Rutgers fell behind early against the Buckeyes, but outscored Ohio State 24-14 in the second half, losing 49-27.

But the Buckeyes are going to be tough. Ryan Day's squad lost 35-28 to Oregon but has posted back-to-back games scoring at least 41 points. The offense looked a little uneasy early in the year, but last week against Akron the team scored 59 points without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is expected to play on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had five rushing touchdowns in that win, while Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for over 200 receiving yards.

Ohio State is still the class of the Big Ten even if Stroud has thrown three interceptions in his three starts. The Buckeyes have arguably the most dynamic receiving corps in America.

Rutgers has been a strong defensive team, ranking third in third-down conversion rate and fourth in turnover margin per game.

