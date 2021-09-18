Ohio State looks to recover from its upset loss to Oregon as the Buckeyes host Tulsa in Week 3 action.

Ohio State Buckeyes fell to then-No. 12 Oregon at home last week. With the 35-28 loss, the Buckeyes fell from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

The Buckeyes will look to get back on track when they welcome Tulsa to Columbus. The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 so far this year, with losses to UC Davis and Oklahoma State.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Tulsa Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State's defense will need to get better against the run. The Buckeyes allowed 269 rushing yards against the Ducks last week. Tulsa has averaged 193 rushing yards per game so far this year.

On offense, the Buckeyes will look for another strong performance from starting quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks.

Tulsa is led by redshirt junior quarterback Davis Brin, who is in his first year as the starter for the Golden Hurricane. Brin is yet to throw a touchdown this year. He has two interceptions in 55 pass attempts.

This will be the second time Ohio State and Tulsa meet on the football field. The Buckeyes won the first meeting 48-3 in 2016.

