How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota

Ohio State and C.J. Stroud kick off conference play in the Big Ten against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and star quarterback Tanner Morgan.

One of the most exciting teams in one of the most exciting college football conferences kicks off its season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It might seem like an easy win, but it won't be. This is building up to be a game that you do not want to miss.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost some key talent to the NFL last year. Quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Pete Werner, center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis and running back Trey Sermon all went in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Minnesota might not have lost as many, but it did send wide receiver Rashod Bateman to the NFL in the first round. However, the upper hand leadership-wise is still with the Golden Gophers as star quarterback Tanner Morgan is back for another season.

The Buckeyes will most likely suit up C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California. Regardless of the expertise at quarterback, Ohio State is perennially a college football favorite to win the conference and championship.

Look for Minnesota to put up a fight though, as the team has shown improve under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Regional restrictions may apply.