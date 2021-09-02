September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State and C.J. Stroud kick off conference play in the Big Ten against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and star quarterback Tanner Morgan.
Author:

One of the most exciting teams in one of the most exciting college football conferences kicks off its season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It might seem like an easy win, but it won't be. This is building up to be a game that you do not want to miss.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost some key talent to the NFL last year. Quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Pete Werner, center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis and running back Trey Sermon all went in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Minnesota might not have lost as many, but it did send wide receiver Rashod Bateman to the NFL in the first round. However, the upper hand leadership-wise is still with the Golden Gophers as star quarterback Tanner Morgan is back for another season.

The Buckeyes will most likely suit up C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California. Regardless of the expertise at quarterback, Ohio State is perennially a college football favorite to win the conference and championship.

Look for Minnesota to put up a fight though, as the team has shown improve under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
2
2021

Ohio State at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennessee
NCAAFB

How to Watch Bowling Green vs Tennessee

HSFB Fans
Other

How to Watch Dickinson (TX) at Ridge Point (TX)

Soccer Fans
Other

How to Watch Veterans Memorial (TX) at Miller (TX)

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Lynx

Minnesota Gophers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota

Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Columbus (NE) at Norfolk (NE)

Weber State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Weber State at Utah

Appalachian State
NCAAFB

How to Watch East Carolina at Appalachian State

NC State
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Florida at NC State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy