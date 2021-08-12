The Sooners won the Big 12 yet again last year but missed out on the playoffs. Can Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler build off his freshman year and lead them back to the Final Four?

The big news coming out of Oklahoma is their impending move to the SEC with Texas, but don't take your eyes off the football team they will be putting out on the field this year. With redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler back under center, the Sooners are one of the best teams in the country.

After a bit of a slow start in 2020, Rattler came on strong to lead Oklahoma to the Big 12 title with a win over Iowa State. Rattler threw for 3031 yards and 28 touchdowns in his breakout season. He is arguably one of the best quarterbacks coming back this season and with a soft early-season schedule, including an old Big 12 matchup with Nebraska, he could put up some huge numbers to kick off the year.

His main target will be sophomore Marvin Mims who was a freshman All-American last year. Mims caught 37 passes and scored nine touchdowns in his stellar freshman season. With a year under his belt alongside Rattler, those numbers are sure to get even better this year.

They will also benefit from running back Kennedy Brooks coming back this year after sitting out last year due to COVID concerns. Brooks rushed for over 1000 yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons while crossing the goal line 18 times. Getting him back will open up the offense and make the Sooners one of the toughest to stop in the country,

The Sooners may have missed out on the playoffs last year, but with the offense returning their star players and the defense steadily getting better, this team will be one of the favorites to be playing for the national championship at the end of the year. Alabama may be getting the headlines, but the Sooners should be the one you are paying attention to.

