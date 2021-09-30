Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma and Kansas State Stats

  • This year, the Sooners score 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats surrender (19.5).
  • This year, the Sooners have three turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).
  • The Wildcats have averaged 12.3 more points this year (28.3) than the Sooners have allowed (16.0).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,017 passing yards (254.3 ypg) on 100-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 39 times for 227 yards (56.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Eric Gray has collected 223 yards (55.8 per game) on 45 carries, while also grabbing six passes for 68 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Marvin Mims' 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions.
  • Mike Woods has put up a 154-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
  • Mario Williams has hauled in 17 grabs for 149 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Will Howard has thrown for 249 yards (62.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 48.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 93 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 393 yards (98.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 102 yards (25.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Joe Ervin has taken 25 carries for 136 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Phillip Brooks' team-high 170 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.
  • Malik Knowles has hauled in nine passes for 151 yards (37.8 yards per game) this year.
  • Daniel Imatorbhebhe's three receptions have turned into 106 yards (26.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Western Carolina

W 76-0

Home

9/18/2021

Nebraska

W 23-16

Home

9/25/2021

West Virginia

W 16-13

Home

10/2/2021

Kansas State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Texas

-

Away

10/16/2021

TCU

-

Home

10/23/2021

Kansas

-

Away

Kansas State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Southern Illinois

W 31-23

Home

9/18/2021

Nevada

W 38-17

Home

9/25/2021

Oklahoma State

L 31-20

Away

10/2/2021

Oklahoma

-

Home

10/16/2021

Iowa State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Texas Tech

-

Away

10/30/2021

TCU

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Oklahoma at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
