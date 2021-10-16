Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. TCU

    Oklahoma

    -13.5

    64

    Oklahoma and TCU Stats

    • This year, the Sooners put up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs allow (28.0).
    • This year, the Sooners have six turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (7).
    • The Horned Frogs have averaged 14.6 more points this season (38.4) than the Sooners have allowed (23.8).
    • The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (228.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Kennedy Brooks' team-high 535 rushing yards (89.2 per game) have come on 79 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Eric Gray has rushed for 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 55 carries, while also catching 10 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Marvin Mims' team-leading 400 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mike Woods has caught 22 passes for 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Mario Williams' 23 grabs have netted him 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan has 1,003 passing yards (200.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 186 rushing yards (37.2 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Zach Evans' team-high 579 rushing yards (115.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 95 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Kendre Miller has racked up 34 carries for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Taye Barber's 205 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Derius Davis has racked up 180 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.
    • Quentin Johnston's 12 grabs have netted him 170 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    TCU at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

