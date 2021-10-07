Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) shakes hands with fans after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at AT&T Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Oklahoma and Texas Stats

The Sooners average 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns surrender (24.0).

The Sooners have four giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have eight takeaways .

The Longhorns, on average, are scoring 24.8 more points per game this year (43.8) than the Sooners are allowing (19.0).

This year the Longhorns have five turnovers, four fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (9).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,260 passing yards (252.0 ypg) on 122-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 318 yards (63.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has collected 245 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 attempts, while also catching eight passes for 85 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 264 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions.

Mike Woods has totaled 187 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.

Mario Williams' 20 grabs are good enough for 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has thrown for 707 yards (141.4 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 71.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 115 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 105 times for 652 yards (130.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game) on 10 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 32 carries for 228 yards (45.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington's 324 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has put together a 270-yard season so far (54.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Nebraska W 23-16 Home 9/25/2021 West Virginia W 16-13 Home 10/2/2021 Kansas State W 37-31 Away 10/9/2021 Texas - Away 10/16/2021 TCU - Home 10/23/2021 Kansas - Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech - Home

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Rice W 58-0 Home 9/25/2021 Texas Tech W 70-35 Home 10/2/2021 TCU W 32-27 Away 10/9/2021 Oklahoma - Home 10/16/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 Baylor - Away 11/6/2021 Iowa State - Away

