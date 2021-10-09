Both Oklahoma and Texas enter the 107th playing of the Red River Showdown ranked with major Big 12 implications in play.

One of the best rivalry games in college football returns this weekend, with the 107th playing of the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

For the 41st time in the history of the game, both teams enter ranked in the Top 25, with Oklahoma coming in at No. 6 and Texas at No. 21.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

You can stream the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas leads the series all time with a record of 55-46-5. However, when both teams are ranked, Oklahoma has the upper hand at 22-16-3. The Sooners have also taken three in a row and five of the last six, including a dramatic 53-45 win last season in the highest-scoring game in the series' history.

Both teams' stars this season were relatively contained in last year's matchup. OU quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for just 209 yards but did have three touchdowns passing and another rushing score. Meanwhile, Texas running backs had just 17 yards on five carries as the Longhorns put the ball in the air for most of the afternoon.

This year, Rattler enters the game as a potential Heisman candidate and unquestionably the best quarterback in the Big 12. He leads the conference in almost every major passing category, including yards (1,260), completion percentage (76.3%), and touchdowns (10).

On the other side, Bijan Robinson ranks second in the nation with 130.4 yards per game, and his seven touchdowns are tied for eighth. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry, which is the most among Big 12 backs with at least 100 attempts.

Oklahoma and Texas represent two of the three Big 12 teams yet to lose a conference game, along with Oklahoma State. If Oklahoma wins, it sets up a potentially massive Bedlam game at the end of the season. If Texas wins, they get the Cowboys next week in what could be a de-facto mid-season conference championship.

Kickoff this Saturday is at noon.