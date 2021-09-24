September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) and tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) and tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma

-17

55.5

Oklahoma and West Virginia Stats

  • This year, the Sooners score 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers allow (17).
  • The Sooners have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountaineers.
  • The Mountaineers, on average, are scoring 22 more points per game this season (39) than the Sooners are allowing (17).
  • This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 761 passing yards (253.7 ypg) on 74-of-99 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (23.7 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 210 yards (70 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Eric Gray has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries.
  • Marvin Mims' team-leading 168 receiving yards (56 yards per game) have come on eight receptions.
  • Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 14 passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Mario Williams has hauled in 13 grabs for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jarret Doege has 729 passing yards (243 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Leddie Brown has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 265 yards (88.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 126 yards (42 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Sam James' 166 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Sean Ryan has put up a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.
  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton's seven receptions are good enough for 126 yards (42 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

West Virginia at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
2021-09-25T23:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

35 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami (OH) vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

37 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

39 minutes ago
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

39 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) celebrates a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Ohio vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

40 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Villanova vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

41 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Stephen Herron (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

42 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

46 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy