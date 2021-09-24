Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) and tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17 55.5

Oklahoma and West Virginia Stats

This year, the Sooners score 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers allow (17).

The Sooners have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers, on average, are scoring 22 more points per game this season (39) than the Sooners are allowing (17).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 761 passing yards (253.7 ypg) on 74-of-99 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (23.7 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 210 yards (70 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries.

Marvin Mims' team-leading 168 receiving yards (56 yards per game) have come on eight receptions.

Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 14 passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams has hauled in 13 grabs for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 729 passing yards (243 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 265 yards (88.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 126 yards (42 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam James' 166 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

Sean Ryan has put up a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's seven receptions are good enough for 126 yards (42 ypg) and one touchdown.

