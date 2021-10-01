October 1, 2021
How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs the ball against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma State

-3.5

47.5

Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

  • This year, the Cowboys put up 10 more points per game (25.8) than the Bears surrender (15.8).
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (6).
  • The Bears, on average, are scoring 23.0 more points per game this year (42.8) than the Cowboys are allowing (19.8).
  • This season the Bears have four turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (6).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Spencer Sanders has thrown for 599 yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 120 yards (30 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 387 yards (96.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 117 yards (29.3 per game).
  • Tay Martin's 207 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 15 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Brennan Presley has collected 178 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
  • Jaden Bray's six receptions have netted him 136 yards (34 ypg) and one touchdown.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 828 passing yards (207 ypg) on 65-of-89 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
  • Abram Smith has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 413 yards (103.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 50 carries for 348 yards (87 per game), while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • R.J. Sneed's team-high 317 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyquan Thornton has racked up 224 receiving yards (56 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
  • Ben Sims' nine receptions this season have resulted in 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Baylor at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
