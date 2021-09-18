Oklahoma State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for a receiver during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-1) square off versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State and Oklahoma State Stats

  • The Broncos rack up 42.5 points per game, 23.0 more than the Cowboys allow per contest (19.5).
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over two times, while the Cowboys have forced two.
  • The Cowboys' average points scored this season (25.5) and the Broncos' points allowed (24.5) are within 1.0 point of each other.
  • The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Hank Bachmeier has 263 passing yards (263.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards (26.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has taken 12 carries for 23 yards (23.0 per game).
  • Khalil Shakir's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Stefan Cobbs has put up a 63-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in four passes.
  • Octavius Evans has hauled in four grabs for 32 yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards (315.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 55% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
  • LD Brown's team-high 30 rushing yards (30.0 per game) have come on 15 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Dezmon Jackson has racked up three carries for 14 yards (14.0 per game).
  • Tay Martin's 107 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected six receptions and one touchdown.
  • Brennan Presley has racked up 68 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
  • Jaden Bray's two receptions this season have resulted in 52 yards (52.0 ypg).

Boise State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

UCF

L 36-31

Away

9/10/2021

UTEP

W 54-13

Home

9/18/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Home

9/25/2021

Utah State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Nevada

-

Home

10/9/2021

BYU

-

Away

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Missouri State

W 23-16

Home

9/11/2021

Tulsa

W 28-23

Home

9/18/2021

Boise State

-

Away

9/25/2021

Kansas State

-

Home

10/2/2021

Baylor

-

Home

10/16/2021

Texas

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Oklahoma State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

