Oklahoma State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for a receiver during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-1) square off versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State and Oklahoma State Stats

The Broncos rack up 42.5 points per game, 23.0 more than the Cowboys allow per contest (19.5).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over two times, while the Cowboys have forced two.

The Cowboys' average points scored this season (25.5) and the Broncos' points allowed (24.5) are within 1.0 point of each other.

The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 263 passing yards (263.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards (26.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has taken 12 carries for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions and two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has put up a 63-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in four passes.

Octavius Evans has hauled in four grabs for 32 yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards (315.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 55% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season.

LD Brown's team-high 30 rushing yards (30.0 per game) have come on 15 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dezmon Jackson has racked up three carries for 14 yards (14.0 per game).

Tay Martin's 107 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected six receptions and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has racked up 68 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.

Jaden Bray's two receptions this season have resulted in 52 yards (52.0 ypg).

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 UCF L 36-31 Away 9/10/2021 UTEP W 54-13 Home 9/18/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 9/25/2021 Utah State - Away 10/2/2021 Nevada - Home 10/9/2021 BYU - Away

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Missouri State W 23-16 Home 9/11/2021 Tulsa W 28-23 Home 9/18/2021 Boise State - Away 9/25/2021 Kansas State - Home 10/2/2021 Baylor - Home 10/16/2021 Texas - Away

Regional restrictions apply.