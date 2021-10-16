Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Texas and Oklahoma State Stats
- This year, the Longhorns rack up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys give up (18.6).
- The Longhorns have six giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .
- The Cowboys have averaged 3.8 fewer points per game this year (25.4) than the Longhorns have allowed (29.2).
- This year the Cowboys have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (10).
Texas Players to Watch
- Casey Thompson has 1,095 passing yards (182.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 67.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 91 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 125 times for 789 yards (131.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 169 receiving yards (28.2 per game) on 11 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 228 yards (38.0 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns.
- Xavier Worthy's 531 receiving yards (88.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Jordan Whittington has caught 24 passes for 359 yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has thrown for 781 yards (156.2 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 115 times for 512 yards (102.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 124 yards (24.8 per game).
- Tay Martin's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has grabbed 12 passes for 188 yards (37.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Rashod Owens' nine receptions this season have resulted in 164 yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Texas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Texas Tech
W 70-35
Home
10/2/2021
TCU
W 32-27
Away
10/9/2021
Oklahoma
L 55-48
Home
10/16/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
10/30/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/6/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Kansas
-
Home
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Boise State
W 21-20
Away
9/25/2021
Kansas State
W 31-20
Home
10/2/2021
Baylor
W 24-14
Home
10/16/2021
Texas
-
Away
10/23/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Kansas
-
Home
11/6/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
Oklahoma State at Texas
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)