Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas and Oklahoma State Stats

This year, the Longhorns rack up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys give up (18.6).

The Longhorns have six giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

The Cowboys have averaged 3.8 fewer points per game this year (25.4) than the Longhorns have allowed (29.2).

This year the Cowboys have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (10).

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has 1,095 passing yards (182.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 67.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 91 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 125 times for 789 yards (131.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 169 receiving yards (28.2 per game) on 11 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 228 yards (38.0 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 531 receiving yards (88.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has caught 24 passes for 359 yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 781 yards (156.2 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 115 times for 512 yards (102.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 124 yards (24.8 per game).

Tay Martin's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has grabbed 12 passes for 188 yards (37.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rashod Owens' nine receptions this season have resulted in 164 yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Texas Tech W 70-35 Home 10/2/2021 TCU W 32-27 Away 10/9/2021 Oklahoma L 55-48 Home 10/16/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 Baylor - Away 11/6/2021 Iowa State - Away 11/13/2021 Kansas - Home

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Boise State W 21-20 Away 9/25/2021 Kansas State W 31-20 Home 10/2/2021 Baylor W 24-14 Home 10/16/2021 Texas - Away 10/23/2021 Iowa State - Away 10/30/2021 Kansas - Home 11/6/2021 West Virginia - Away

