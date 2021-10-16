    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Longhorns don't have much time to dwell on last week's heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. Texas has another tough opponent this week with undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma State coming to town.
    Last week, Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma. Up 28-7 after the first quarter, the Longhorns couldn't overcome a second-half Sooner surge and ended up falling 55-48. 

    How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream Oklahoma State vs. Texas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    As tough of a loss as it was, the Longhorns don't have time to dwell on it. This week, they'll welcome No. 12 Oklahoma State to Austin. The Cowboys are one of only two undefeated teams left in the Big 12 (along with Oklahoma) and 5-0 overall this season.

    This game will feature the top offense in the conference against one of the top defenses. The Longhorns pace the Big 12, averaging 480 yards and 44.5 points per game, while the Cowboys' 305.2 yards surrendered per game is second behind Iowa State. 

    Texas has relied heavily on the running game this season, namely sophomore running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson is third in the nation, averaging 131.5 rushing yards per game. Last week against Oklahoma he carried the ball 20 times for 137 yards and a score.

    However, Saturday was also a breakout game for redshirt quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over.

    Oklahoma State has the personnel to counter both the run and the pass. In its front seven, rangy senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez leads the Big 12, averaging 10.7 tackles per game. Meanwhile, senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse has a conference-high five pass breakups. 

    Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
