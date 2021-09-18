September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, the program's first time hosting a Big 12 opponent in school history.
Author:

In one of the marquee matchups of Week 3 of the college football season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) head to Idaho to face the Boise State Broncos (1-1). The Broncos recently announced that the team would be moving to the Big 12, making this a meeting of future conference opponents.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys enter this game following a close win over Tulsa. Before that, the team had a tight victory over FCS opponent Missouri State. It hasn't been the most impressive start to the season for Oklahoma State, but Mike Gundy's team has won at least 60% of its games in five of the last six seasons. 

Oklahoma State has struggled to find a replacement for running back Chuba Hubbard so far, but with 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Spencer Sanders at quarterback, this team can put up points in a hurry.

Boise State lost its opener 36-31 to UCF, another of its future Big 12 opponents, and then crushed previously undefeated UTEP 54-13 last week.

The Broncos are 22nd in scoring, but just 79th in the country in yards per game despite the huge point totals the team has posted. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has 603 yards and four touchdowns on 66.7% passing, but the run game has struggled to develop. Andrew Van Buren has rushed 15 times for 29 yards but has found the end zone three times.

Despite Oklahoma State being undefeated and Boise being a Group of 5 school, the Broncos should be considered the favorites in this game based on how each team has looked this season.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Oklahoma State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16774166
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

USATSI_16732086
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State

USATSI_16774271
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Giants

USATSI_15960420
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Louisville at Nebraska in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15961407
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Iowa State at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16735653
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane

USATSI_16738025
NCAA Football

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

USATSI_16763365
NCAA Football

How to Watch Stony Brook at Oregon

USATSI_16736733
NASCAR

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy