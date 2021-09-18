In one of the marquee matchups of Week 3 of the college football season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) head to Idaho to face the Boise State Broncos (1-1). The Broncos recently announced that the team would be moving to the Big 12, making this a meeting of future conference opponents.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET



TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys enter this game following a close win over Tulsa. Before that, the team had a tight victory over FCS opponent Missouri State. It hasn't been the most impressive start to the season for Oklahoma State, but Mike Gundy's team has won at least 60% of its games in five of the last six seasons.

Oklahoma State has struggled to find a replacement for running back Chuba Hubbard so far, but with 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Spencer Sanders at quarterback, this team can put up points in a hurry.

Boise State lost its opener 36-31 to UCF, another of its future Big 12 opponents, and then crushed previously undefeated UTEP 54-13 last week.

The Broncos are 22nd in scoring, but just 79th in the country in yards per game despite the huge point totals the team has posted. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has 603 yards and four touchdowns on 66.7% passing, but the run game has struggled to develop. Andrew Van Buren has rushed 15 times for 29 yards but has found the end zone three times.

Despite Oklahoma State being undefeated and Boise being a Group of 5 school, the Broncos should be considered the favorites in this game based on how each team has looked this season.