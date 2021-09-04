How to Watch Oklahoma vs Tulane

Displaced by Hurricane Ida, Tulane now heads to Norman to open the season against the Heisman front runner Spencer Rattler and the second-ranked Sooners.

In the days leading up to Hurricane Ida slamming into New Orleans and the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, the wheels of relocating this game had already been set into motion. The Green Wave, which practiced in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa this week, now heads to Oklahoma to play what has been designated as a “home” game and will receive proceeds from ticket sales.

Tulane opens 2021 against an Oklahoma squad that is picked to win the Big 12 for the seventh consecutive season and figures to be in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

TV Channel: ABC

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

The Green Wave returns 15 starters from last year's 6-6 squad. Tulane will face an improved Oklahoma defense featuring a pair of second-team All-Americans in defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Jalen Redmond plus first-team All-American linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, the 2020 national freshman of the year enters this season as a first-team All-American after throwing for 3031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 starts in 2021.

Saturday's contest will mark the 1,300th in OU history. The Sooners rank fifth in college football history with their .726 all-time winning percentage (917-329-53 record). They trail Ohio State (.730), Alabama (.729), Notre Dame (.728) and Michigan (.727). Since the end of World War II, OU leads all programs with 673 wins (40 more than Alabama, the program with the next most).

