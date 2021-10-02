October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can a Sooners offense that has struggled in the past two weeks get back on track against Kansas State?
Author:

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) hasn't been its dominant self on the scoreboard this season, but the team is still winning games and will look to move to 5-0 on Saturday against Kansas State (3-1, 0-1).

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Oklahoma at Kansas State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After averaging 58.0 points per game over the first two weeks of the season, the Sooners have averaged just 19.5 over the past two games, close wins over Nebraska and West Virginia. Last week's 16 points were the fewest in a Sooners win since 2013.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn't reached the heights that other recent OU passers have, as he's thrown for under 300 yards in three of OU's four games. While he tossed five touchdowns against FCS school Western Carolina, Rattler has three touchdowns and three picks against FBS opponents.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats enter this game coming off of a loss to No. 19 Oklahoma State, with Kansas State losing a 31-20 game on the road.

Chris Klieman's team opened the season with a big victory over Stanford, winning 24-7. Kansas State is allowing the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game this season, allowing just 75.2 yards per game on the ground. The Sooners average 162.5 rushing yards per contest.

Offensively, Kansas State has 739 rushing yards so far, ranking 47th in the FBS in rushing yards per game. 

The Wildcats have defeated Oklahoma in each of the last two meetings, including a 21-point road comeback win in 2020. With the Sooners' offense struggling over the past two games, could the Wildcats extend that win streak to three games?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Oklahoma at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16865753
NCAA Football

