Coming off an upset scare against Nebraska, No. 4 Oklahoma looks to rebound in its Big 12 opener as it hosts West Virginia.

Three weeks into the season, Oklahoma is undefeated at 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in the nation. However, the road to this point hasn't been easy.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

The Sooners have had a pair of close calls against unranked teams. First, they held off a late Tulane comeback attempt to win their season opener 40-35. Then last week, they found themselves in a wire-to-wire battle with Nebraska despite being favored by 22 points.

This week, the Sooners will face a 2-1 West Virginia team coming off its biggest win of the year, a 27-21 victory over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech.

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman contender Spencer Rattler has looked more comfortable throwing the ball as the season has gone on. Last week he completed 70% of his passes, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another.

Rattler will face a strong Mountaineer pass rush that ranks 22nd in the nation with 3.33 sacks per game. Last week, sophomore linebacker Jared Bartlett has three sacks on his own and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Saturday's game in Norman kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on ABC.