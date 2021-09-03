How to Watch Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Old Dominion gets back on the field for the first time since 2019 when it heads to Wake Forest to open the season.

Old Dominion canceled its season last year due to COVID-19 and hasn't been on the field since 2019. It will be a welcome sight to see the Monarchs back on the field, but fans hope they play better than they did in 2019.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Old Dominion stumbled to a 1-11 record in 2019 with its only win coming against Norfolk State. The team was competitive in a handful of other games, but it couldn't close out a victory. The Monarchs' first game won't be easy, as they head to Wake Forest to start the year.

The Demon Deacons return to the field after going 4-5 in 2020 that ended with a tough bowl loss to Wisconsin. Wake Forest played well last year but struggled against the better teams on its schedule, falling to Clemson and North Carolina among others.

This year the Demon Deacons are looking to climb the ranks in the ACC, but their schedule won't make it easy. They have road trips to Virginia, North Carolina and Clemson. The latter two could easily be ranked in the Top 10 when they play at the end of the year.

Wake Forest is a huge favorite in this game, and it would be one of the biggest upsets of the season if Old Dominion won.

