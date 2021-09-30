Ole Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a clash of SEC foes. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Alabama and Ole Miss Stats

  • The Crimson Tide score 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels allow per contest (20.7).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have two turnovers, three fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (5).
  • The Rebels, on average, are scoring 35.2 more points per game this year (52.7) than the Crimson Tide are allowing (17.5).
  • The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have seven takeaways .

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Bryce Young has 1,117 passing yards (279.3 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 72.1% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 205 rushing yards (51.3 per game) have come on 36 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jase McClellan has racked up 163 yards (40.8 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown, while also catching nine passes for 86 yards (21.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Jameson Williams' 299 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • John Metchie has put together a 233-yard season so far (58.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.
  • Jahleel Billingsley's six grabs have netted him 131 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 997 passing yards (332.3 ypg) on 66-of-96 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 158 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, has carried the ball 31 times for 188 yards (62.7 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
  • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
  • Dontario Drummond's team-high 339 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Jonathan Mingo has collected 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
  • Braylon Sanders' eight grabs have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Alabama Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Mercer

W 48-14

Home

9/18/2021

Florida

W 31-29

Away

9/25/2021

Southern Miss

W 63-14

Home

10/2/2021

Ole Miss

-

Home

10/9/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

10/16/2021

Mississippi State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/6/2021

Louisville

W 43-24

Home

9/11/2021

Austin Peay

W 54-17

Home

9/18/2021

Tulane

W 61-21

Home

10/2/2021

Alabama

-

Away

10/9/2021

Arkansas

-

Home

10/16/2021

Tennessee

-

Away

10/23/2021

LSU

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Ole Miss at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
