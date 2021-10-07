Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -5.5 66.5

Ole Miss and Arkansas Stats

The Rebels average 44.8 points per game, 25.8 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (19.0).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

The Razorbacks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.6) as the Rebels have allowed (26.0).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has thrown for 1,210 yards (302.5 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 161 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 43 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 36 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added nine catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game).

This season Jerrion Ealy has racked up 204 yards (51.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing eight passes for 79 yards (19.8 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 382 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jonathan Mingo has racked up 290 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Braylon Sanders has hauled in 10 catches for 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 909 passing yards (181.8 ypg) on 54-of-91 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 62 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has put together a 178-yard season so far (35.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes.

Warren Thompson's seven grabs have netted him 103 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.