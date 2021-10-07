The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-5.5
66.5
Ole Miss and Arkansas Stats
- The Rebels average 44.8 points per game, 25.8 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (19.0).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).
- The Razorbacks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.6) as the Rebels have allowed (26.0).
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has thrown for 1,210 yards (302.5 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 161 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 43 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 36 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added nine catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game).
- This season Jerrion Ealy has racked up 204 yards (51.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing eight passes for 79 yards (19.8 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's 382 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jonathan Mingo has racked up 290 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.
- Braylon Sanders has hauled in 10 catches for 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 909 passing yards (181.8 ypg) on 54-of-91 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 62 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Treylon Burks' 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Tyson Morris has put together a 178-yard season so far (35.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes.
- Warren Thompson's seven grabs have netted him 103 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Arkansas at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)