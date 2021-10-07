    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

    Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -5.5

    66.5

    Ole Miss and Arkansas Stats

    • The Rebels average 44.8 points per game, 25.8 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (19.0).
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).
    • The Razorbacks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.6) as the Rebels have allowed (26.0).
    • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has thrown for 1,210 yards (302.5 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 161 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 43 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 36 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added nine catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game).
    • This season Jerrion Ealy has racked up 204 yards (51.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing eight passes for 79 yards (19.8 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 382 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Mingo has racked up 290 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.
    • Braylon Sanders has hauled in 10 catches for 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 909 passing yards (181.8 ypg) on 54-of-91 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Trelon Smith, has carried the ball 62 times for 302 yards (60.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has put together a 178-yard season so far (35.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes.
    • Warren Thompson's seven grabs have netted him 103 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Arkansas at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
