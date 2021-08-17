How to Watch the Ole Miss Rebels Online

Ole Miss enters their second season with Lane Kiffin running the show and expectations are starting to grow.

The always entertaining Lane Kiffin is entering his second season at Ole Miss after going 5-5 last year and capping the season with an Outback Bowl win against the Indiana Hoosiers. Kiffin's team struggled on defense but showed they could rack up plenty of points. Ole Miss scored 40 or more points in half of its games last year but still lost two of those contests.

The Rebels scored more points against undefeated national champion Alabama than any other opponent. The 63-48 loss to the Crimson Tide showed the Rebels' promise but also showed they have a long way to go to realize their potential.

Matt Corral returns at quarterback after throwing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in just ten games last year. However, Corral lost his favorite receiver, Elijah Moore, who is now with the New York Jets. And if Ole Miss wants to compete in the SEC, the quarterback will have to cut down on his interceptions; he threw 14 in 2020.

We will get an early glimpse of the Rebels in primetime on Monday, September 6, against Louisville. The Rebels will likely be favored in that game and they need to show right away that they belong. If they pick up a win against the Cardinals, an otherwise weak early season schedule means they should carry a 3-0 record into their game at Alabama on Oct. 2.

The Rebels will host LSU and Texas A&M at home, and tough games at Auburn and Mississippi State are also on the schedule. If the defense can improve to match the high-octane offense, Ole Miss has a shot at a winning record.

