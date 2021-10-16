    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

    • The Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).
    • This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).
    • The Volunteers, on average, score 10.5 more points (41.5) than the Rebels allow (31.0).
    • This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has thrown for 1,497 yards (299.4 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 334 rushing yards (66.8 per game) have come on 54 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has reeled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have netted him 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • JaVonta Payton has put together a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
    • Cedric Tillman's 16 receptions have netted him 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Tulane

    W 61-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Alabama

    L 42-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Arkansas

    W 52-51

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Florida

    L 38-14

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Missouri

    W 62-24

    Away

    10/9/2021

    South Carolina

    W 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Ole Miss at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Army vs. Wisconsin

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16899087
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16556085
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

    31 minutes ago
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881063
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy