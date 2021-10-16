Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium

Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

The Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).

This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).

The Volunteers, on average, score 10.5 more points (41.5) than the Rebels allow (31.0).

This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has thrown for 1,497 yards (299.4 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 334 rushing yards (66.8 per game) have come on 54 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and five touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has reeled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have netted him 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has put together a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Cedric Tillman's 16 receptions have netted him 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Tulane W 61-21 Home 10/2/2021 Alabama L 42-21 Away 10/9/2021 Arkansas W 52-51 Home 10/16/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/23/2021 LSU - Home 10/30/2021 Auburn - Away 11/6/2021 Liberty - Home

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Florida L 38-14 Away 10/2/2021 Missouri W 62-24 Away 10/9/2021 South Carolina W 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 Ole Miss - Home 10/23/2021 Alabama - Away 11/6/2021 Kentucky - Away 11/13/2021 Georgia - Home

