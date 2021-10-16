Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats
- The Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).
- This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).
- The Volunteers, on average, score 10.5 more points (41.5) than the Rebels allow (31.0).
- This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has thrown for 1,497 yards (299.4 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 334 rushing yards (66.8 per game) have come on 54 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has reeled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have netted him 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
- JaVonta Payton has put together a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
- Cedric Tillman's 16 receptions have netted him 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ole Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Tulane
W 61-21
Home
10/2/2021
Alabama
L 42-21
Away
10/9/2021
Arkansas
W 52-51
Home
10/16/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/23/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/6/2021
Liberty
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Florida
L 38-14
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri
W 62-24
Away
10/9/2021
South Carolina
W 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
10/23/2021
Alabama
-
Away
11/6/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia
-
Home
