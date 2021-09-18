No. 17 Ole Miss looks to stay undefeated on the season when it hosts a Tulane team that's on the rise.

With back-to-back wins to open the season—including a 54-17 romp over Austin Peay last week—the Ole Miss Rebels find themselves ranked No. 17 in the country heading into Week 3. However, their next opponent presents perhaps their toughest test yet.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Tulane Green Wave opened up the season by nearly upsetting then-No. 2 ranked Oklahoma, followed by a 69-20 win over FCS Morgan State. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had high praise for them this week, telling reporters, "I told our kids today, if you don't know about conference and you just watch film and watch them play, this is an SEC opponent."

Tulane can score as well as any team in the nation. Through two weeks, the Green Wave's 52.0 points per game rank fourth among FBS teams. Their ability to pick up chunk plays has been key, as they rank 17th in the nation with 39 plays of 10-plus yards.

That being said, Ole Miss can move the ball too. The team is led by redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, who was named to most major preseason watchlists this summer, including the Maxwell, O'Brien and Walter Camp awards.

Through two games, Corral has lived up to the hype. He's completing 66.0% of his passes and has thrown for 662 yards with six touchdowns and no turnovers. On the ground, he's carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards and a score.

