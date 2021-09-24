Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona

Betting Information for Oregon vs. Arizona

Oregon vs Arizona Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-28.5

59

Oregon and Arizona Stats

  • This year, the Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (38) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).
  • The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
  • The Wildcats are averaging 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks are allowing (19.7).
  • This season the Wildcats have five turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (8).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Anthony Brown has 567 passing yards (189 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 122 rushing yards (40.7 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • CJ Verdell has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 289 yards (96.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Travis Dye has piled up 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 36 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Johnny Johnson III's 117 receiving yards (39 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions and one touchdown.
  • Mycah Pittman has grabbed four passes for 70 yards (23.3 yards per game) this year.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Gunner Cruz has thrown for 406 yards (135.3 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Drake Anderson has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 115 yards (38.3 per game) this year.
  • This season Michael Wiley has collected 69 yards (23 per game) on 23 attempts, while also grabbing eight passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
  • Stanley Berryhill III's 263 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 168-yard season so far (56 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.
  • Brian Casteel's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Arizona at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-26T02:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
