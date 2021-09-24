Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
Betting Information for Oregon vs. Arizona
Oregon
-28.5
59
Oregon and Arizona Stats
- This year, the Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (38) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).
- The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
- The Wildcats are averaging 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks are allowing (19.7).
- This season the Wildcats have five turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (8).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown has 567 passing yards (189 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 122 rushing yards (40.7 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- CJ Verdell has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 289 yards (96.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Travis Dye has piled up 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 36 carries with three touchdowns.
- Johnny Johnson III's 117 receiving yards (39 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions and one touchdown.
- Mycah Pittman has grabbed four passes for 70 yards (23.3 yards per game) this year.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Gunner Cruz has thrown for 406 yards (135.3 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Drake Anderson has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 115 yards (38.3 per game) this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has collected 69 yards (23 per game) on 23 attempts, while also grabbing eight passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
- Stanley Berryhill III's 263 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 168-yard season so far (56 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.
- Brian Casteel's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
