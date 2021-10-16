Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a familiar opponent when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

    Betting Information for Oregon vs. Cal

    Oregon vs Cal Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -13.5

    54

    Oregon and Cal Stats

    • This year, the Ducks score 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears allow (27.6).
    • The Ducks have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have six takeaways .
    • The Golden Bears have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (24.2) as the Ducks have allowed (21.8).
    • The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 959 passing yards (191.8 ypg) on 70-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (39.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • CJ Verdell's team-high 397 rushing yards (79.4 per game) have come on 77 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Travis Dye has racked up 382 yards (76.4 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game).
    • Johnny Johnson III's 162 receiving yards (32.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 11 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Mycah Pittman has collected 136 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game), reeling in five passes this year.
    • Jaylon Redd has hauled in seven receptions for 119 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers has been a dual threat to lead Cal in both passing and rushing. He has 1,245 passing yards (249.0 ypg), completing 62.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (38.2 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Damien Moore's team-high 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) have come on 62 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • Trevon Clark's team-leading 322 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Kekoa Crawford has collected 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game), hauling in 14 passes this year.
    • Jeremiah Hunter's 15 receptions have turned into 238 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    California at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16894267
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch California at Oregon

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16138593
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16689964
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

    33 seconds ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    33 seconds ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos defensive end Joey Noble (98) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    33 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    33 seconds ago
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16893692
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Diablo Valley Vikings at Laney Eagles

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy