Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a familiar opponent when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium

Betting Information for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13.5 54

Oregon and Cal Stats

This year, the Ducks score 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears allow (27.6).

The Ducks have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have six takeaways .

The Golden Bears have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (24.2) as the Ducks have allowed (21.8).

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 959 passing yards (191.8 ypg) on 70-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (39.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Verdell's team-high 397 rushing yards (79.4 per game) have come on 77 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Travis Dye has racked up 382 yards (76.4 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game).

Johnny Johnson III's 162 receiving yards (32.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Mycah Pittman has collected 136 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game), reeling in five passes this year.

Jaylon Redd has hauled in seven receptions for 119 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has been a dual threat to lead Cal in both passing and rushing. He has 1,245 passing yards (249.0 ypg), completing 62.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (38.2 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Damien Moore's team-high 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) have come on 62 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's team-leading 322 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has collected 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game), hauling in 14 passes this year.

Jeremiah Hunter's 15 receptions have turned into 238 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

