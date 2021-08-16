How to Watch the Oregon Ducks Online

Oregon was looking good last year, starting the year off 3-0, but a shocking loss to Oregon State dashed their slim hopes at making the playoff. The Pac-12 was already at a disadvantage only playing six regular-season games, but the Ducks lost their chance when they went down to the Beavers.

The Ducks hope this year is a different story and they can break the drought the Pac-12 has had in making the college football playoff. The coaches think the Ducks will be good this year, ranking them 12th in the preseason poll. We won't have to wait long to see if that ranking is right as Oregon heads to Columbus to take on Ohio State in week two. It should be one of the best non-conference games of the year and will be an early measuring stick to see if Oregon belongs in the playoff conversation.

The rest of the schedule is full of winnable games for Oregon, but trips to Washington and UCLA look to be the toughest on their schedule. They need to get good play out of Anthony Brown under center if they want to make a run at another Pac-12 championship and possible playoff appearance.

Brown got beat out last year for the starting job and has had his share of injuries, but finally looks like he is ready to take the reins of the Ducks offense. He has shown flashes of being everything they need, but he will need to prove it on the field. How he handles the early part of the schedule will go a long way in telling us if he was the right pick to be the starter.

