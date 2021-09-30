September 30, 2021
How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 41-19. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 clash versus the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

Oregon and Stanford Stats

  • This year, the Ducks score 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal surrender (27.5).
  • This year, the Ducks have one turnover, two fewer than the Cardinal have takeaways (3).
  • The Cardinal, on average, are scoring 9.0 more points per game this season (28.5) than the Ducks are allowing (19.5).
  • This season the Cardinal have two turnovers, 11 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Anthony Brown has thrown for 773 yards (193.3 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 163 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • CJ Verdell's team-high 334 rushing yards (83.5 per game) have come on 60 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 70 yards (17.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Travis Dye has taken 41 carries for 286 yards (71.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Johnny Johnson III's 148 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jaylon Redd has totaled 103 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in four passes this year.
  • Kris Hutson's five catches have netted him 87 yards (21.8 ypg).

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Tanner McKee has thrown for 863 yards (215.8 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 67.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 57 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 196 yards (49.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Austin Jones has taken 26 carries for 118 yards (29.5 per game), while also catching seven passes for 93 yards (23.3 per game).
  • Elijah Higgins' team-leading 211 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Brycen Tremayne has recorded 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
  • John Humphreys' nine receptions have turned into 152 yards (38.0 ypg).

Oregon Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Ohio State

W 35-28

Away

9/18/2021

Stony Brook

W 48-7

Home

9/25/2021

Arizona

W 41-19

Home

10/2/2021

Stanford

-

Away

10/15/2021

Cal

-

Home

10/23/2021

UCLA

-

Away

10/30/2021

Colorado

-

Home

Stanford Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

USC

W 42-28

Away

9/18/2021

Vanderbilt

W 41-23

Away

9/25/2021

UCLA

L 35-24

Home

10/2/2021

Oregon

-

Home

10/8/2021

Arizona State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Washington State

-

Away

10/30/2021

Washington

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Oregon at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
