No. 3 ranked undefeated Oregon (3-0) heads to Stanford to take on the 2-2 Cardinal on Saturday afternoon.

The Ducks have been on a tear lately. They beat the Top 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 before going on to beat their last two opponents by a combined total of 63 points.

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The Cardinal are coming off of a loss to UCLA 35-24 after beating both Vanderbilt and USC. They enter this contest 2-2 looking to break the .500 mark with a massive upset over Oregon.

Oregon's offense has produced 423.0 yards per game, but its defense is also giving up 422.8 yards per game. Basing that information paired with the Ducks' point differential of plus-63 over their last two games, their defense is giving up yards but getting turnovers and stopping the opposing offenses when it matters.

Oregon's offense is balanced as well, averaging 219.3 passing yards per game led by Anthony Brown and 203.8 rushing yards per game led by C.J. Verdell. The Cardinal offense is pass-heavy almost doubling rushing yards per game.

They are led by quarterback Tanner McKee who has 863 passing yards on the year with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Elijah Higgins is his favorite target racking up 211 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The line is set at Oregon -7.5.