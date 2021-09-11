Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Live Blog

Oregon is looking to pull off a huge upset when they head to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Ducks are looking for a statement win for the Pac-12 on Saturday, but it is not going to be easy. Ohio State is ranked in the top five and after a slow start in their first game, their offense exploded in the second to beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

LIVE BLOG

Starting an hour before the game, you can follow along with our real-time updates here.

GAME PREVIEW

One of the biggest questions of the day is if star defensive end from Oregon Kayvon Thibodeaux. He made the trip to Columbus but his status is still uncertain after he sprained his ankle against Fresno State last week. He has been seen in street clothes on the sideline as the rest of the Ducks warm up so it is not looking good.

Freshman Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud's life would be much easier if Thibodeaux didn't play. Stroud looked like a freshman in the first half, but broke out in the second half but Minnesota does not have anybody on their defense as good as Thibodeaux. If the Ducks don't have him for this game it is going to be tough to stop Stroud and the Buckeye offense.

Weather shouldn't be much of a problem in this game. The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with temps in the middle to high 70's. It should be a great day in Columbus for this top-20 clash.

