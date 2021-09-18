With their quarterback competition seemingly settled, the Oregon State Beavers welcome the Idaho Vandals to Corvallis on Saturday.

Oregon State entered the season with an ongoing quarterback competition. Colorado transfer Sam Noyer was given the edge for Week 1, but after a disappointing performance in a 30-21 loss to Purdue, the Week 2 start went to redshirt junior Chance Nolan.

Nolan ran with his opportunity, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-27 win over Hawaii. With that performance, the Menifee, Calif. native is expected to retain the starting job when the Beavers host the Idaho Vandals in Week 3.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Idaho Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

You can stream the Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho Vandals game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The running game played a big part in helping Nolan succeed last week. Oregon State accrued 256 yards on the ground, with 171 coming from running back B.J. Baylor. Baylor averaged 9.5 yards per carry, and had three touchdowns on top of the impressive yardage total.

On the other side, Idaho is looking to bounce back from a 56-14 loss to Indiana last week. The Vandals will need to be more disciplined in this game—last time out they committed eight penalties that cost them 65 yards.

Saturday will be the 44th meeting between Oregon State and Idaho, with the Beavers winning 36 of those matchups. That includes a 38-0 shutout win in their last game back in 2006.

Regional restrictions may apply.