Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) scores a touchdown behind Washington Huskies offensive lineman Julius Buelow (77) in overtime of a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -1.5 57.5

Oregon State and Washington Stats

This year, the Beavers rack up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies surrender (17.8).

The Beavers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this season, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.

The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Beavers have nine takeaways .

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 61 times for 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions.

Tyjon Lindsey has totaled 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.

Anthony Gould's eight catches have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Richard Newton has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 138 yards (34.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Sean McGrew has rushed for 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 carries with four touchdowns.

Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and one touchdown.

Jalen McMillan has racked up 203 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Terrell Bynum's 11 receptions this season have resulted in 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

