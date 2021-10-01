October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) scores a touchdown behind Washington Huskies offensive lineman Julius Buelow (77) in overtime of a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) scores a touchdown behind Washington Huskies offensive lineman Julius Buelow (77) in overtime of a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Washington

Oregon State vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon State

-1.5

57.5

Oregon State and Washington Stats

  • This year, the Beavers rack up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies surrender (17.8).
  • The Beavers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).
  • The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this season, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.
  • The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Beavers have nine takeaways .

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 61 times for 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
  • Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions.
  • Tyjon Lindsey has totaled 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
  • Anthony Gould's eight catches have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
  • Richard Newton has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 138 yards (34.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Sean McGrew has rushed for 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
  • Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jalen McMillan has racked up 203 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
  • Terrell Bynum's 11 receptions this season have resulted in 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Washington at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13709656
Other

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16752344
High School Football

How to Watch Aragon vs. Kings Academy

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16795632
High School Football

How to Watch St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16532840
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16533075
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16532826
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16855345
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16001200
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

2 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Hawaii vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy