The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Reser Stadium
Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-1.5
57.5
Oregon State and Washington Stats
- This year, the Beavers rack up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies surrender (17.8).
- The Beavers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).
- The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this season, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.
- The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Beavers have nine takeaways .
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.
- The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 61 times for 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions.
- Tyjon Lindsey has totaled 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
- Anthony Gould's eight catches have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Richard Newton has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 138 yards (34.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Sean McGrew has rushed for 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
- Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and one touchdown.
- Jalen McMillan has racked up 203 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
- Terrell Bynum's 11 receptions this season have resulted in 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
