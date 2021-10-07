The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Martin Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oregon State and Washington State Stats
- The Beavers score 36.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (25.0).
- The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
- The Cougars' average points scored this season (23.0) and the Beavers' average points allowed (21.6) are within 1.4 points.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 895 passing yards (179.0 ypg) on 67-of-98 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 159 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 27 carries.
- B.J. Baylor's team-high 533 rushing yards (106.6 per game) have come on 81 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 191 yards (38.2 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
- Trevon Bradford's 180 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions.
- Tyjon Lindsey has reeled in 10 passes for 162 yards (32.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Anthony Gould has hauled in nine catches for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 794 passing yards (158.8 ypg) on 68-of-111 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Max Borghi has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 299 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 204 yards (40.8 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Travell Harris has recorded 247 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.
- De'Zhaun Stribling's 19 catches have turned into 217 yards (43.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Oregon State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Idaho
W 42-0
Home
9/25/2021
USC
W 45-27
Away
10/2/2021
Washington
W 27-24
Home
10/9/2021
Washington State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Utah
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/6/2021
Colorado
-
Away
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
USC
L 45-14
Home
9/25/2021
Utah
L 24-13
Away
10/2/2021
Cal
W 21-6
Away
10/9/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Stanford
-
Home
10/23/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Oregon State at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)