October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs the football against California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Martin Stadium

Oregon State and Washington State Stats

The Beavers score 36.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (25.0).

The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .

The Cougars' average points scored this season (23.0) and the Beavers' average points allowed (21.6) are within 1.4 points.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 895 passing yards (179.0 ypg) on 67-of-98 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 159 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 27 carries.

B.J. Baylor's team-high 533 rushing yards (106.6 per game) have come on 81 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 191 yards (38.2 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Trevon Bradford's 180 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions.

Tyjon Lindsey has reeled in 10 passes for 162 yards (32.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Gould has hauled in nine catches for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 794 passing yards (158.8 ypg) on 68-of-111 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 299 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 204 yards (40.8 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Travell Harris has recorded 247 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 19 catches have turned into 217 yards (43.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oregon State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Idaho W 42-0 Home 9/25/2021 USC W 45-27 Away 10/2/2021 Washington W 27-24 Home 10/9/2021 Washington State - Away 10/23/2021 Utah - Home 10/30/2021 Cal - Away 11/6/2021 Colorado - Away

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 USC L 45-14 Home 9/25/2021 Utah L 24-13 Away 10/2/2021 Cal W 21-6 Away 10/9/2021 Oregon State - Home 10/16/2021 Stanford - Home 10/23/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Arizona State - Away

