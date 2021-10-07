    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs the football against California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs the football against California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Martin Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon State and Washington State Stats

    • The Beavers score 36.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (25.0).
    • The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
    • The Cougars' average points scored this season (23.0) and the Beavers' average points allowed (21.6) are within 1.4 points.
    • The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 895 passing yards (179.0 ypg) on 67-of-98 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 159 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 27 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor's team-high 533 rushing yards (106.6 per game) have come on 81 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 191 yards (38.2 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
    • Trevon Bradford's 180 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions.
    • Tyjon Lindsey has reeled in 10 passes for 162 yards (32.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Anthony Gould has hauled in nine catches for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 794 passing yards (158.8 ypg) on 68-of-111 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Max Borghi has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 299 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 204 yards (40.8 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has recorded 247 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 19 catches have turned into 217 yards (43.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 42-0

    Home

    9/25/2021

    USC

    W 45-27

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Washington

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    Washington State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    USC

    L 45-14

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Utah

    L 24-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Cal

    W 21-6

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Oregon State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy