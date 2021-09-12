How to Watch Oregon State vs. Hawaii

Oregon State continues to search for a quarterback as it welcomes in Hawaii for a Week 2 matchup.

Oregon State enters its Week 2 matchup with Hawaii looking to quickly forget disappointing season-opening losses. The Beavers came close last week but dropped a 30-21 game at Purdue.

Meanwhile, Hawaii comes in at 1-1. It picked up its first win of the season last week against Portland State, after falling to UCLA 44-10 in Week 0.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer won the Beavers' starting quarterback job out of camp but now may be back in a QB competition. He completed just 10-of-21 passes last week for 94 yards and an interception. Backup Chance Nolan was 10-of-16 with 157 yards.

On the other side, Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is playing well. Last week, he threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Oregon State linebackers Omar Speights and Avery Roberts, as the duo leads the Beavers' defense and may have to stop Hawaii RB Dae Dae Hunter who averages 6.4 yards per carry.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 11 p.m. ET from Reser Stadium.

