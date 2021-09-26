How to Watch Oregon State at USC

September 26, 2021
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers at USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State, who ranks No. 3 in the Northern Division of the Pac-12, faces the Trojans from USC who rank No. 1 in the Southern Division of the Pac-12.
Author:

This in-conference rivalry will be one that you will not want to miss out on this Saturday night. The Trojans and Beavers are in the same conference (Pac-12), but they are in two separate divisions. 

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans Online:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams approach Week 4 with two wins and one loss. The Beavers lost their only game to Purdue in the first week of the season, and the Trojans lost their only game of the year thus far to Stanford in Week 2.

The Beavers rank No. 62 in the nation in rushing yards per game and the Trojans rank No. 45 in the nation in passing yards per game. Both of these teams rank inside the top-100 in totals yards per game (No. 52 and No. 85 respectively).

The Trojans are led in their backfield by Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart. Slovis has 487 yards total and three touchdowns and Dart has 391 yards total and four touchdowns. They both also add a few rushing yards for their team as well. Drake London catches most of their passes averaged 12.9 yards per catch with 29 receptions on the year.

The Beavers are led in their rushing attack by B.J. Baylor who has 264 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns this season. Trey Lowe also has 121 yards rushing with Baylor. There are also two other players who have over 50 yards rushing this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16784470
