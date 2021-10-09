    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State looks to complete a sweep of the Evergreen State. After beating Washington at home last week, it now hits the road for a matchup with Washington State.
    Author:

    Oregon State didn't start the season the way it had hoped, falling to Purdue 30-21. However, the Beavers have rebounded in a big way by ripping off four straight wins and averaging 39.8 points per game in the process.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

    You can stream the Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week was the Beavers' closest game yet, a 27-24 win over Washington. Redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor played a key role, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The win moved the Beavers to 2-0 in conference play, making them the only unbeaten team left in the Pac-12 North.

    This week, the Beavers head to Pullman for a matchup with Washington State. The Cougars enter this game 1-2 in conference action and 2-3 overall. They picked up their first Pac-12 win last week, topping Cal 21-6. 

    Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in that game. On defense, junior lineman Brennan Jackson recorded two sacks and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

    This will be the 106th meeting between Oregon State and Washington State, a series that dates back to 1903. Neither school has dominated the other, with Washington State holding a slim 55-47-3 advantage. However, the Cougars have won the last seven matchups, including a 38-28 win last year.

    Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16689200
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16227098
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Predators

    3 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16233428
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_11394017
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16876881
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Texas at Missouri

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16879780
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16829652
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch SMU at Navy

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy