Oregon State looks to complete a sweep of the Evergreen State. After beating Washington at home last week, it now hits the road for a matchup with Washington State.

Oregon State didn't start the season the way it had hoped, falling to Purdue 30-21. However, the Beavers have rebounded in a big way by ripping off four straight wins and averaging 39.8 points per game in the process.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

Last week was the Beavers' closest game yet, a 27-24 win over Washington. Redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor played a key role, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The win moved the Beavers to 2-0 in conference play, making them the only unbeaten team left in the Pac-12 North.

This week, the Beavers head to Pullman for a matchup with Washington State. The Cougars enter this game 1-2 in conference action and 2-3 overall. They picked up their first Pac-12 win last week, topping Cal 21-6.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in that game. On defense, junior lineman Brennan Jackson recorded two sacks and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

This will be the 106th meeting between Oregon State and Washington State, a series that dates back to 1903. Neither school has dominated the other, with Washington State holding a slim 55-47-3 advantage. However, the Cougars have won the last seven matchups, including a 38-28 win last year.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

