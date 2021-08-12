Penn State is looking to put the 2020 season behind them and get back to competing in the Big Ten East.

Penn State started the 2020 year with an exciting game against the Indiana Hoosiers in one of the best games of the year. The game would go to overtime and ended on a controversial call that gave Indiana a successful two-point conversion to win the game. Depending on who you ask, you will get different opinions on if Michael Penix Jr was in or not. The call stood and it sent the Nittany Lions into a spiral that saw them lose their first five games.

The Nittany Lions hope this year starts out much different, but they have a daunting early schedule that includes a road trip to Wisconsin to open the season and a home date with Auburn in week three. If they can get wins in both of those games, Penn State will be staring at a top ten ranking heading into their rematch with Indiana in week five.

Tough road games await at Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State in the second half of the year that will test the Nittany Lions. They do get Michigan at home in a game that is always a fun one.

Sean Clifford returns to lead the Nittany Lions but his inconsistent play has Penn State fans a little nervous about their chances this year. When Clifford uses his legs to open up the offense the Nittany Lions can put up some points. But if teams can keep him bottled up then Penn State will be in trouble.

James Franklin has done a great job in State College and regularly has his Nittany Lions ready to play and compete against the best in the Big Ten. Penn State will once again be a favorite in the loaded Big Ten East, but they will need to get off to a quick start to show that last year was a fluke.

