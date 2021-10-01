Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Indiana

Penn State vs Indiana Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-12.5

53.5

Penn State and Indiana Stats

  • The Nittany Lions rack up just 2.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Hoosiers allow (29.3).
  • This year, the Nittany Lions have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).
  • The Hoosiers have averaged 14.8 more points scored this season (29.8) than the Nittany Lions have allowed (15).
  • The Hoosiers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 1,158 passing yards (289.5 ypg) on 86-of-120 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 87 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Noah Cain has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 164 yards (41 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 100 yards (25 per game) on 20 carries.
  • Jahan Dotson's 362 receiving yards (90.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Parker Washington has grabbed 23 passes for 301 yards (75.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 11 receptions have netted him 199 yards (49.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Michael Penix Jr. leads Indiana with 821 passing yards (205.3 ypg) on 77-of-140 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
  • Stephen Carr's team-high 336 rushing yards (84 per game) have come on 87 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 102 yards (25.5 per game) on 27 carries.
  • Ty Fryfogle's 224 receiving yards (56 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Peyton Hendershot has grabbed 15 passes for 180 yards (45 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 catches have turned into 150 yards (50 ypg).

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Indiana at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
