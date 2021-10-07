Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and defensive tackle Fred Hansard (53) and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (54) sing their alma mater after a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 24-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa and Penn State Stats

The Hawkeyes rack up 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (12.0).

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have nine takeaways .

The Nittany Lions have put an average of 30.0 points per game on the board this year, 18.4 more than the 11.6 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.

This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 943 passing yards (188.6 ypg) on 85-of-137 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 430 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 99 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 146 yards (29.2 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 153 yards (30.6 per game) on 32 carries.

Sam LaPorta's 263 receiving yards (52.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has hauled in 11 receptions for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has 1,336 passing yards (267.2 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 145 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 59 times for 187 yards (37.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 174 yards (34.8 per game) on 28 carries.

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 446 receiving yards (89.2 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.

Parker Washington has reeled in 25 passes for 331 yards (66.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 13 grabs have turned into 224 yards (44.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Kent State W 30-7 Home 9/25/2021 Colorado State W 24-14 Home 10/1/2021 Maryland W 51-14 Away 10/9/2021 Penn State - Home 10/16/2021 Purdue - Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern - Away

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Auburn W 28-20 Home 9/25/2021 Villanova W 38-17 Home 10/2/2021 Indiana W 24-0 Home 10/9/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Illinois - Home 10/30/2021 Ohio State - Away 11/6/2021 Maryland - Away

Regional restrictions apply.