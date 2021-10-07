    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and defensive tackle Fred Hansard (53) and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (54) sing their alma mater after a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 24-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

    Iowa and Penn State Stats

    • The Hawkeyes rack up 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (12.0).
    • The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have nine takeaways .
    • The Nittany Lions have put an average of 30.0 points per game on the board this year, 18.4 more than the 11.6 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.
    • This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 943 passing yards (188.6 ypg) on 85-of-137 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Tyler Goodson's team-high 430 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 99 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 146 yards (29.2 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 153 yards (30.6 per game) on 32 carries.
    • Sam LaPorta's 263 receiving yards (52.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Nico Ragaini has hauled in 11 receptions for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford has 1,336 passing yards (267.2 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 145 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 59 times for 187 yards (37.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 174 yards (34.8 per game) on 28 carries.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 446 receiving yards (89.2 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has reeled in 25 passes for 331 yards (66.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 13 grabs have turned into 224 yards (44.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Kent State

    W 30-7

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Colorado State

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 51-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Auburn

    W 28-20

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Villanova

    W 38-17

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Indiana

    W 24-0

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Penn State at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

