Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back John Lovett (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -30.5 54.5

Penn State and Villanova Stats

The Nittany Lions rack up 29.3 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (11.0).

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Wildcats, on average, score 31.0 more points (45.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.3).

This season the Wildcats have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (6).

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Noah Cain has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 162 yards (54.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Parker Washington has recorded 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game), reeling in 18 passes this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's nine catches are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg).

Villanova Players to Watch

Daniel Smith has 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season DeeWil Barlee has racked up 15 carries for 103 yards (34.3 per game).

Jaaron Hayek's 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has put together a 144-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes.

Dez Boykin's 10 grabs have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.