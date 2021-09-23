September 23, 2021
How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Villanova Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back John Lovett (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back John Lovett (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Villanova

Penn State vs Villanova Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-30.5

54.5

Penn State and Villanova Stats

  • The Nittany Lions rack up 29.3 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (11.0).
  • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Wildcats, on average, score 31.0 more points (45.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.3).
  • This season the Wildcats have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (6).

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Noah Cain has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 162 yards (54.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
  • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Parker Washington has recorded 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game), reeling in 18 passes this year.
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's nine catches are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Daniel Smith has 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season DeeWil Barlee has racked up 15 carries for 103 yards (34.3 per game).
  • Jaaron Hayek's 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Rayjoun Pringle has put together a 144-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
  • Dez Boykin's 10 grabs have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Villanova at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
