The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Penn State vs. Villanova
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-30.5
54.5
Penn State and Villanova Stats
- The Nittany Lions rack up 29.3 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (11.0).
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Wildcats, on average, score 31.0 more points (45.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.3).
- This season the Wildcats have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (6).
Penn State Players to Watch
- Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Noah Cain has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 162 yards (54.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
- Jahan Dotson's team-leading 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Parker Washington has recorded 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game), reeling in 18 passes this year.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith's nine catches are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Daniel Smith has 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season DeeWil Barlee has racked up 15 carries for 103 yards (34.3 per game).
- Jaaron Hayek's 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Rayjoun Pringle has put together a 144-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
- Dez Boykin's 10 grabs have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Villanova at Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)