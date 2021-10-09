It's a top-five battle in the Big Ten with potentially massive playoff implications as No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State in what has the potential to be the biggest game of the year in the Big Ten. It will be Penn State's first top-five matchup since 1999, and Iowa's first since 1985.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

You can stream the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa enters this game at 5-0 with ranked wins over Indiana and Iowa State. Penn State is also 5-0, with its notable wins coming against Wisconsin and Auburn.

The secret to the Hawkeyes' success this year has been turnovers. Their 16 takeaways—consisting of 12 interceptions and four fumble recoveries—are tied for the most in the nation. They've also held onto the ball offensively, with just four giveaways. That plus-12 turnover margin is the best among FBS teams.

Those turnovers won't come as easily against the Nittany Lions. Penn State has turned the ball over just three times all season and has yet to lose a fumble. James Franklin's squad has a turnover margin of plus-six through five weeks.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes will need to find ways to curtail the Penn State offense if the takeaways aren't there. The Nittany Lions have averaged 418.6 yards per game this season, while Iowa has allowed 271.4. Meanwhile, their 11.6 points per game against is second in the country behind only Georgia.

This will be the 31st time Iowa and Penn State meet on the football field, with the Nittany Lions holding a 17-13 advantage. Iowa won last year's game 41-21, snapping a six-game Penn State winning streak.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 4 p.m. ET.