September 4, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Penn State at Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 19 Nittany Lions are going into the home of the Badgers to face No. 12 Wisconsin in a Top 25 showdown.
Author:

These two Top 25 ranked Big Ten teams are going to give us one of the best matchups of opening weekend, as the Nittany Lions go to Wisconsin to try and take down the higher-ranked Badgers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw for 1,238 yards and nine touchdowns last year is back to make an even bigger mark on the conference. Running back Jalen Berger is also one to watch.

In four appearances last season, Berger ran for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tight end Jake Ferguson and receiver Jack Dunn look to support Mertz and the Badgers' offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Nittany Lions have Sean Clifford, a quarterback who almost surpassed 2,000 passing yards last year. Pairing him with Jahan Dotson, who pulled off almost 900 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2020, is going to make for an exciting Penn State offense.

The only loss on the blue's side was Pat Freiermuth who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has already made his mark on the team.

All things considered, this will be a game that will hands down be one you want to watch. The points will be high, the offenses will be cooking and it will be up to whichever team's defense can stay more intact that will win this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

