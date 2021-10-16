Pennsylvania vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Columbia Lions (3-1, 0-0 Ivy League) have home advantage in an Ivy League showdown versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Columbia and Pennsylvania Stats

The Lions rack up 10.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Quakers give up (15.3).

This year, the Lions have turned the ball over zero times, while the Quakers have forced zero.

The Lions have allowed 20.5 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 17.8 the Quakers have scored.

The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Lions have zero takeaways .

Columbia Players to Watch

Joe Green has thrown for 612 yards (153.0 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 62.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Dante Miller has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 358 yards (89.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Ryan Young has piled up 229 yards (57.3 per game) on 55 carries.

Ernest Robertson's 195 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Wills Meyer has put together a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 11 passes.

Marcus Libman's 14 grabs have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg).

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has thrown for 699 yards (174.8 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 340 yards (85.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 10 passes for 70 yards (17.5 per game).

This season Trey Flowers has taken 37 carries for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Cragun's team-high 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Rory Starkey Jr. has put up a 254-yard season so far (63.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.

Columbia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Georgetown W 35-24 Home 10/2/2021 Princeton L 24-7 Away 10/9/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 22-20 Away 10/16/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 10/22/2021 Dartmouth - Away 10/30/2021 Yale - Away 11/6/2021 Harvard - Home

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Lafayette L 24-14 Away 10/1/2021 Dartmouth L 31-7 Home 10/9/2021 Lehigh W 20-0 Home 10/16/2021 Columbia - Away 10/23/2021 Yale - Away 10/30/2021 Brown - Home 11/6/2021 Cornell - Home

