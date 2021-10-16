Pennsylvania vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Columbia Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Columbia Lions (3-1, 0-0 Ivy League) have home advantage in an Ivy League showdown versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Columbia vs. Pennsylvania

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Stadium: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Columbia and Pennsylvania Stats

    • The Lions rack up 10.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Quakers give up (15.3).
    • This year, the Lions have turned the ball over zero times, while the Quakers have forced zero.
    • The Lions have allowed 20.5 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 17.8 the Quakers have scored.
    • The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Lions have zero takeaways .

    Columbia Players to Watch

    • Joe Green has thrown for 612 yards (153.0 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 62.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Dante Miller has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 358 yards (89.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Ryan Young has piled up 229 yards (57.3 per game) on 55 carries.
    • Ernest Robertson's 195 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.
    • Wills Meyer has put together a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 11 passes.
    • Marcus Libman's 14 grabs have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg).

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • John Quinnelly has thrown for 699 yards (174.8 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 340 yards (85.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 10 passes for 70 yards (17.5 per game).
    • This season Trey Flowers has taken 37 carries for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Ryan Cragun's team-high 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Rory Starkey Jr. has put up a 254-yard season so far (63.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.

    Columbia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Georgetown

    W 35-24

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Princeton

    L 24-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 22-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Lafayette

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/1/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 31-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Lehigh

    W 20-0

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Pennsylvania at Columbia

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16953209
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP & WTA Doubles Finals

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hastings at Doane in College Football

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896250
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Richmond

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    James Madison vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Richmond vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16945698
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions

    32 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    NCAA Football

    Pennsylvania vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    32 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    NCAA Football

    Columbia vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16100766
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Cornell at Yale in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy