Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

Ivy League opponents match up when the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) square off on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Franklin Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Friday, October 1, 2021

Friday, October 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Franklin Field

Pennsylvania and Dartmouth Stats

The Quakers average 11.5 more points per game (22.0) than the Big Green surrender (10.5).

This year, the Quakers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced zero.

The Big Green, on average, score 19.5 more points (34.5) than the Quakers allow (15.0).

The Big Green have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Quakers.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has thrown for 517 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 35 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 17 carries.

Isaiah Malcome's team-high 102 rushing yards (51.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year. He's also added 31 yards (15.5 per game) on three catches.

This season Jonathan Mulatu has rushed for 50 yards (25.0 per game) on 10 carries.

Rory Starkey Jr.'s 234 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Ryan Cragun has reeled in 14 passes for 206 yards (103.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 283 passing yards (141.5 ypg) on 25-of-32 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Nick Howard has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 209 yards (104.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zack Bair has racked up 25 carries for 195 yards (97.5 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 102 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Paxton Scott has put together a 95-yard season so far (47.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.

Jonny Barrett's four catches have yielded 49 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

