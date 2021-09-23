Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Lafayette Leopards (0-3) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fisher Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Fisher Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lafayette and Pennsylvania Stats

  • This year, the Leopards average 4.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Quakers allow (6.0).
  • The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Quakers have forced (0).
  • The Quakers have averaged 4.0 more points scored this year (30.0) than the Leopards have allowed (26.0).
  • The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Rent Montie has thrown for 274 yards (91.3 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Jaden Sutton, has carried the ball 24 times for 118 yards (39.3 per game) this year.
  • This season Selwyn Simpson has taken nine carries for 19 yards (6.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Julius Young's team-high 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jordan Hull has put up a 123-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
  • Mason Gilbert's 12 grabs are good enough for 105 yards (35.0 ypg).

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • John Quinnelly has 273 passing yards (273.0 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 30 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Malcome, has carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards (80.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 31 receiving yards (31.0 per game) on three catches.
  • This season Jonathan Mulatu has racked up 50 yards (50.0 per game) on 10 attempts.
  • Rory Starkey Jr.'s 113 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.
  • Ryan Cragun has put together a 110-yard season so far (110.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.

Lafayette Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Air Force

L 35-14

Away

9/11/2021

William & Mary

L 24-3

Away

9/18/2021

New Hampshire

L 19-13

Home

9/25/2021

Pennsylvania

-

Home

10/2/2021

Fordham

-

Home

10/9/2021

Bucknell

-

Home

10/16/2021

Harvard

-

Away

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Bucknell

W 30-6

Away

9/25/2021

Lafayette

-

Away

10/1/2021

Dartmouth

-

Home

10/9/2021

Lehigh

-

Home

10/16/2021

Columbia

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Pennsylvania at Lafayette

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16790872
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer

3 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with UCLA Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

56 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) makes a cut to break a tackle by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy