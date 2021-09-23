Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Lafayette Leopards (0-3) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fisher Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Fisher Stadium

Lafayette and Pennsylvania Stats

This year, the Leopards average 4.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Quakers allow (6.0).

The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Quakers have forced (0).

The Quakers have averaged 4.0 more points scored this year (30.0) than the Leopards have allowed (26.0).

The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Rent Montie has thrown for 274 yards (91.3 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Sutton, has carried the ball 24 times for 118 yards (39.3 per game) this year.

This season Selwyn Simpson has taken nine carries for 19 yards (6.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Julius Young's team-high 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Hull has put up a 123-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.

Mason Gilbert's 12 grabs are good enough for 105 yards (35.0 ypg).

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has 273 passing yards (273.0 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 30 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Malcome, has carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards (80.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 31 receiving yards (31.0 per game) on three catches.

This season Jonathan Mulatu has racked up 50 yards (50.0 per game) on 10 attempts.

Rory Starkey Jr.'s 113 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.

Ryan Cragun has put together a 110-yard season so far (110.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.

Lafayette Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Air Force L 35-14 Away 9/11/2021 William & Mary L 24-3 Away 9/18/2021 New Hampshire L 19-13 Home 9/25/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 10/2/2021 Fordham - Home 10/9/2021 Bucknell - Home 10/16/2021 Harvard - Away

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Bucknell W 30-6 Away 9/25/2021 Lafayette - Away 10/1/2021 Dartmouth - Home 10/9/2021 Lehigh - Home 10/16/2021 Columbia - Away

