Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Lafayette Leopards (0-3) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fisher Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Fisher Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lafayette and Pennsylvania Stats
- This year, the Leopards average 4.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Quakers allow (6.0).
- The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Quakers have forced (0).
- The Quakers have averaged 4.0 more points scored this year (30.0) than the Leopards have allowed (26.0).
- The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Rent Montie has thrown for 274 yards (91.3 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jaden Sutton, has carried the ball 24 times for 118 yards (39.3 per game) this year.
- This season Selwyn Simpson has taken nine carries for 19 yards (6.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Julius Young's team-high 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jordan Hull has put up a 123-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
- Mason Gilbert's 12 grabs are good enough for 105 yards (35.0 ypg).
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- John Quinnelly has 273 passing yards (273.0 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 30 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Isaiah Malcome, has carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards (80.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 31 receiving yards (31.0 per game) on three catches.
- This season Jonathan Mulatu has racked up 50 yards (50.0 per game) on 10 attempts.
- Rory Starkey Jr.'s 113 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.
- Ryan Cragun has put together a 110-yard season so far (110.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.
Lafayette Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Air Force
L 35-14
Away
9/11/2021
William & Mary
L 24-3
Away
9/18/2021
New Hampshire
L 19-13
Home
9/25/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
10/2/2021
Fordham
-
Home
10/9/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
10/16/2021
Harvard
-
Away
Pennsylvania Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Bucknell
W 30-6
Away
9/25/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
10/1/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
10/9/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
10/16/2021
Columbia
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Pennsylvania at Lafayette
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)