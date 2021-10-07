    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-5) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) at Franklin Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lehigh

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Franklin Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pennsylvania and Lehigh Stats

    • The Quakers put up 17.8 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Mountain Hawks give up (34.8).
    • The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountain Hawks.
    • The Mountain Hawks are averaging 18.5 fewer points per game (1.8) than the Quakers are allowing (20.3).
    • The Mountain Hawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • John Quinnelly has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 54.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 139 yards (46.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught five passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
    • This season Trey Flowers has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Ryan Cragun's team-leading 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Rory Starkey Jr. has caught nine passes for 234 yards (78.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Cross Wilkinson has 267 passing yards (53.4 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.8% of his passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Zaythan Hill's team-high 83 rushing yards (16.6 per game) have come on 27 carries this year.
    • This season Rashawn Allen has racked up 26 carries for 75 yards (15.0 per game).
    • Eric Johnson's 110 receiving yards (22.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions.
    • Alex Snyder has totaled 82 receiving yards (16.4 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.
    • Johnny Foley's 10 catches have netted him 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Lehigh at Pennsylvania

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
