The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-5) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) at Franklin Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Franklin Field

Pennsylvania and Lehigh Stats

The Quakers put up 17.8 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Mountain Hawks give up (34.8).

The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountain Hawks.

The Mountain Hawks are averaging 18.5 fewer points per game (1.8) than the Quakers are allowing (20.3).

The Mountain Hawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 54.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 139 yards (46.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught five passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

This season Trey Flowers has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Ryan Cragun's team-leading 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Rory Starkey Jr. has caught nine passes for 234 yards (78.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Cross Wilkinson has 267 passing yards (53.4 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.8% of his passes and four interceptions this season.

Zaythan Hill's team-high 83 rushing yards (16.6 per game) have come on 27 carries this year.

This season Rashawn Allen has racked up 26 carries for 75 yards (15.0 per game).

Eric Johnson's 110 receiving yards (22.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions.

Alex Snyder has totaled 82 receiving yards (16.4 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.

Johnny Foley's 10 catches have netted him 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

