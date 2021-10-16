    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn and Columbia match up Saturday afternoon both looking for their first Ivy League win in college football.
    Penn heads to conference rival Columbia on Saturday. The game comes one week after the Quakers picked up their second win of the year in a 20–0 shutout of Lehigh.

    After a scoreless first half, Penn kicked a field goal in the third quarter and scored 17 more in the fourth to reach the final tally.

    How to Watch Penn at Columbia:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Penn at Columbia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a two-game losing streak and evened the team's record at 2–2. The Quakers opened their season with a 30–6 win against Bucknell before losing to Lafayette and in their Ivy League opener against Dartmouth.

    Penn will look to get its first Ivy League win and second in a row when the Quakers take on Columbia.

    The Lions are also looking for their first conference win after they dropped their Ivy League opener to Princeton 24–7 two weeks ago. The loss to the Tigers is their only one on the year as they are currently 3–1 overall.

    Last week, they took down Central Connecticut 22–20 after going down 10–0 to start the game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

