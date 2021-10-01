October 1, 2021
How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn hosts Dartmouth in an Ivy League battle on Friday night.
Author:

To kick off the second week of Ivy League play, Penn hosts Dartmouth on Friday night. The game will serve as the conference opener for each side.

How to Watch Penn vs. Dartmouth:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

You can stream the Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dartmouth enters the game undefeated at 2-0. It began the season with a 28-18 shutout of Valparaiso on the road before romping Sacred Heart 41-3 in the Big Green's home opener last week. 

Dartmouth had a pair of rushers who eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in that game, as junior QB Nick Howard tallied 154 yards and two touchdowns while senior RB Zack Bair totaled 103 yards and a score on 11 carries. As a team, Dartmouth's 5.88 yards per carry ranks eighth among FCS teams.

On the other side, Penn is 1-1 after last week's 24-14 road loss to Lafayette. Quakers senior wide receiver Rory Starkey Jr. still managed seven catches for 121 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

This will be the 86th all-time meeting between Dartmouth and Penn on the football field, and the first since 2019 after the 2020 Ivy League season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Quakers have a 45-38-2 advantage in the series, although Dartmouth has won the last three matchups. 

Kickoff from Franklin Field is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

USATSI_16846362
