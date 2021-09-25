September 25, 2021
How to Watch Pennsylvania at Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lafayette tries to shake off a slow start against Penn in NCAA Football action.
Following a tough three-game stretch, Lafayette (0-3) is set to host Pennsylvania (1-0) on Saturday afternoon. Can the Leopards pick up the team's first win of the 2021 season?

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Lafayette:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Pennsylvania at Lafayette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lafayette is coming off of a close loss to No. 21 New Hampshire, as the Leopards fell 19-13 in that game. The team turned to freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis in that outing, who went 16-for-23 for 192 yards. 

Davis looks poised to boost an offense that hasn't scored more than 14 points in any game yet this season, assuming he maintains the starting role. Davis was fourth on the depth chart to open the season.

The Leopards were picked to finish third in the Patriot League in the conference preseason poll.

Penn comes into this game off a 30-6 road win over Bucknell. The defense held Bucknell's two quarterbacks to 7-for-25 passing for 107 yards and one interception.

Quakers quarterback John Quinnelly was 15-for-22 for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Flowers added a rushing touchdown and was one of three running backs on the roster to rush at least nine times.

This is the 92nd meeting between these two in-state rivals, with Penn leading the all-time series 64-23-4. The teams last played in 2019, with Penn coming out on top 28-24.

Can Lafayette find some consistency on offense? Or will the Quakers' defense shut the Leopards like it shut down Bucknell?

Regional restrictions may apply.

