Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, in a clash of ACC foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech Stats

The Panthers score 52.5 points per game, 33.7 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (18.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).

The Yellow Jackets, on average, score 6.8 more points (29.8) than the Panthers allow (23.0).

This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,342 yards (335.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 74.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Vincent Davis' team-high 153 rushing yards (38.3 per game) have come on 43 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Israel Abanikanda has collected 147 yards (36.8 per game) on 33 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 73 yards (18.3 per game).

Jordan Addison's team-leading 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has totaled 211 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.

Taysir Mack has hauled in 11 receptions for 183 yards (45.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates leads Georgia Tech with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 52-of-80 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 249 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught nine passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game).

This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 169 yards (42.3 per game) on 38 carries.

Malachi Carter's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan has collected 220 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Tennessee W 41-34 Away 9/18/2021 Western Michigan L 44-41 Home 9/25/2021 New Hampshire W 77-7 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 10/16/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/23/2021 Clemson - Home 10/30/2021 Miami - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Kennesaw State W 45-17 Home 9/18/2021 Clemson L 14-8 Away 9/25/2021 North Carolina W 45-22 Home 10/2/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 10/9/2021 Duke - Away 10/23/2021 Virginia - Away 10/30/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

