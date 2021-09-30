September 30, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, in a clash of ACC foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech Stats

  • The Panthers score 52.5 points per game, 33.7 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (18.8).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).
  • The Yellow Jackets, on average, score 6.8 more points (29.8) than the Panthers allow (23.0).
  • This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,342 yards (335.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 74.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Vincent Davis' team-high 153 rushing yards (38.3 per game) have come on 43 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Israel Abanikanda has collected 147 yards (36.8 per game) on 33 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 73 yards (18.3 per game).
  • Jordan Addison's team-leading 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with eight touchdowns.
  • Jared Wayne has totaled 211 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Taysir Mack has hauled in 11 receptions for 183 yards (45.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Yates leads Georgia Tech with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 52-of-80 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 249 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught nine passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game).
  • This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 169 yards (42.3 per game) on 38 carries.
  • Malachi Carter's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kyric McGowan has collected 220 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Tennessee

W 41-34

Away

9/18/2021

Western Michigan

L 44-41

Home

9/25/2021

New Hampshire

W 77-7

Home

10/2/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Away

10/16/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Away

10/23/2021

Clemson

-

Home

10/30/2021

Miami

-

Home

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Kennesaw State

W 45-17

Home

9/18/2021

Clemson

L 14-8

Away

9/25/2021

North Carolina

W 45-22

Home

10/2/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Home

10/9/2021

Duke

-

Away

10/23/2021

Virginia

-

Away

10/30/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

