The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) are on the road for an ACC battle versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lane Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech Stats

This year, the Panthers put up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).

The Hokies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (24.6) as the Panthers have allowed (22.6).

The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,731 yards (346.2 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 72% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 134 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 48 times for 207 yards (41.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

This season Vincent Davis has collected 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's team-high 524 receiving yards (104.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has caught 16 passes for 304 yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jared Wayne's 15 grabs are good enough for 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 930 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 77-of-131 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 193 rushing yards (38.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season Raheem Blackshear has 144 receiving yards (28.8 per game) on 12 catches, while also collecting 179 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 46 attempts with four touchdowns.

Tre Turner's 330 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has grabbed 19 passes for 219 yards (43.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Western Michigan L 44-41 Home 9/25/2021 New Hampshire W 77-7 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia Tech W 52-21 Away 10/16/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/23/2021 Clemson - Home 10/30/2021 Miami - Home 11/6/2021 Duke - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 West Virginia L 27-21 Away 9/25/2021 Richmond W 21-10 Home 10/9/2021 Notre Dame L 32-29 Home 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 10/23/2021 Syracuse - Home 10/30/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 11/5/2021 Boston College - Away

