    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) runs the ball against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) runs the ball against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) are on the road for an ACC battle versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Panthers put up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).
    • The Hokies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (24.6) as the Panthers have allowed (22.6).
    • The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,731 yards (346.2 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 72% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 134 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 48 times for 207 yards (41.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
    • This season Vincent Davis has collected 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's team-high 524 receiving yards (104.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Taysir Mack has caught 16 passes for 304 yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jared Wayne's 15 grabs are good enough for 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 930 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 77-of-131 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 193 rushing yards (38.6 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Raheem Blackshear has 144 receiving yards (28.8 per game) on 12 catches, while also collecting 179 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 46 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's 330 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tayvion Robinson has grabbed 19 passes for 219 yards (43.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Western Michigan

    L 44-41

    Home

    9/25/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 77-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 52-21

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    West Virginia

    L 27-21

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 21-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 32-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16959158
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954205
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16962832
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 2 Red Sox at Astros

    31 minutes ago
    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy